In a tragic incident, a two-storeyed building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh after heavy rains in the area. Several are feared trapped. Further details are awaited. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Junagadh till July 24. Junagadh is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Gujarat Building Collapse Video:

#WATCH | Gujarat | A two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. Several feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nxVeU0njSn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)