In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat, five parked cars were gutted due to a fire in a farm in Botad. A video of the parked cars being gutted due to a farm fire has also gone viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, five parked cars were gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Five Parked Cars Gutted Due to a Fire in a Farm

#WATCH | Five parked cars gutted due to a fire in a farm located on the roadside near Sarangpur temple in Gujarat's Botad. Fire tenders and police are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/BJva5bLxcg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

