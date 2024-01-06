In Valsad, Gujarat, a massive fire has reportedly broken out at a local oil company. Firefighting units are currently at the scene, battling the blaze in an effort to bring it under control. As of now, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown. No casualties have been reported so far. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover, Traffic Affected on Mathura Road (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at an oil company in Valsad. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/prSK7leJe3 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

