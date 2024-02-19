A massive fire broke out in Banaskantha's Palanpur market yard in Gujarat on Monday, February 19, 2024. Several fire tender are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to authorities, no casualties have been reported due to the fire so far. Further details are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Banaskantha, Gujarat: Fire broke out in Banaskantha's Palanpur market yard. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HDmlA7LItK — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

