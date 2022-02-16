The Gujarat High Court directed a police officer who was sipping a drink during a VC Hearing to distribute 100 cans of coca-cola to the Bar Association or face disciplinary action. Before the contempt proceedings against city traffic cops for thrashing a woman for traffic rule violation before the bench headed by the chief justice, Justice Aravind Kumar noticed a police officer, who had logged in in the name of police inspector A M Rathod, drinking from soft drink can.

