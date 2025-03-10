Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gulfam Singh Yadav was allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district today, March 10. It is reported that before passing away, Gulfam Singh Yadav said that three bike-borne youth injected poison into him. He passed away while being taken to the hospital. The deceased BJP leader had contested the 2004 election from Gunnaur seat against Mulayam Singh Yadav. Meanwhile, the police have started investigating the case and efforts are underway to ascertain reasons behind Yadav's suspicious death. Budaun Shocker: Sambhal Man Shot Dead While Finalizing Groom for Sister’s Marriage in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

BJP Leader Gulfam Singh Yadav Killed in Sambhal

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला संभल में BJP नेता गुलफाम सिंह यादव की हत्या। मरने से पहले बताया कि मुझे बाइक सवार 3 युवक जहरीला इंजेक्शन लगा गए। अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त दम तोड़ा। गुलफाम सिंह यादव ने साल 2004 में गुन्नौर सीट से मुलायम सिंह यादव के सामने चुनाव लड़ा था। pic.twitter.com/4XxBNvmkVm — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 10, 2025

