Nagar Kirtan organised in Punjab's Amritsar to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The procession will reach Delhi after paying obeisance at various gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana.

#WATCH Punjab: 'Nagar Kirtan' organised in Amritsar to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. The procession will reach Delhi after paying obeisance at various gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana. pic.twitter.com/8PD4erCvvp — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)