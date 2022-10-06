Three cops, deployed on an emergency response vehicle (ERV) near Jeewan hospital, were injured in an attack on a police team by 4 men in Rithoi village on Tuesday night. The police said the four accused were creating ruckus at the hospital when the medical store manager there had asked them for money and tried to crush the cops with their car. They even thrashed the officials with sticks and iron rods and tried to run their Swift car over them. After getting information, another police team reached there and rushed the injured cops to Medanta Hospital. An FIR has been registered at the Bhondsi police station. Reportedly, the condition of the head constable is critical. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Attacked, Beaten Up by Four After He Forgets Garba Steps

Check Tweet:

Gurugram, Haryana | We received call last night of a disturbance at Jeewan hospital. PCR reached spot after which the accused attacked the police, thrashed them, tried to kill them. 3 police officials injured, FIR registered. Teams formed to nab accused: SHO Bhondsi PS Mukesh pic.twitter.com/jhi1EZ1ryg — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)