The counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election 2022 is underway in Assam. Till 10.30 am, the results of 6 wards out of the 57 wards were out. Pallav Gopal Jha, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) District said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 5 wards (Ward No 11, 21, 31, 41, 51), while the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won1 ward (Ward No 1).

Check tweet:

