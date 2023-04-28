Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro after a video went viral on social media on Thursday in which a young man traveling on the Delhi Metro can be seen masturbating while the others around him are embarrassed and are moving away. The disgusting video had surfaced on social media on Thursday which showed the man looking into his phone and then masturbating. Guy Masturbates Inside Delhi Metro Viral Video: Disgusting Clip Shows Man Jerking Off While Watching Phone in Front of Fellow Commuters!.

Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Delhi Police

Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 28, 2023

Viral Video Shows Man Masturbating Inside Delhi Metro

