A massive fire broke out in a cluster of shops near the Gandhinagar Police Station in Delhi’s Shahdara district on Sunday evening. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and firefighting operations are currently underway. Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke billowing from the area as several shops were engulfed in flames. Firefighters rushed to the scene to control the spread of the fire and prevent damage to nearby buildings. Authorities confirmed that multiple fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames. Preliminary reports suggest no casualties or injuries, but an official assessment of the damage and further updates are awaited. A video of the incident showing firefighters battling the blaze has gone viral. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Shop in Shinde Nagar, 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Shops Near Gandhinagar Police Station Ablaze

#WATCH | Delhi | A fire broke out in the shops near Gandhinagar police station of ​​Shahdara district. 4-5 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/dmmytEthtZ — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

