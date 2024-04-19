A massive fire broke out in Madhya Pradesh today, April 19. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were sent to the spot. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Madhya Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Ink Factory in Indore, None Injured (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Gwalior

#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Rang Mahal and Sangam Vatika. Attempts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9hAqzMCvaa — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

