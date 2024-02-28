A fire has broken out in the slums of the Azad Nagar area in Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra. The incident has caused alarm among the local residents and authorities. Video shared by news agency ANI showed raging flames and thick smoke. As of now, the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are unknown. Emergency services are expected to be on the scene, working to control the blaze and ensure the safety of the residents. West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jute Mil in Kolkata, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video).

Mira Bhayandar Fire

#WATCH | Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra: Fire broke out in the slums of Azad Nagar area. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wUJNoqpG4B — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

