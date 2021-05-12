Principal Rama has offered its hostel for the COVID-19 facility, RT-PCR testing centre, and vaccination centre.

Hansraj College, Delhi University has offered its hostel space to turn into an ICU facility for Covid-19 patients. It has also suggested that #vaccination and RT-PCR testing centre be set up in the college.https://t.co/F3mGeOJRRO — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) May 12, 2021

