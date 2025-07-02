In a shocking incident from Bahadrabad, Haridwar, a tempo driver named Dharmendra was brutally assaulted by a group of Kanwariyas over a dispute involving Ganga water. The altercation occurred during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, leaving the driver seriously injured and hospitalised. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the victim lying motionless on the road as several Kanwariyas pick him up and drag him back to his tempo. Haridwar: Wedding Called Off As Brawl Erupts After Groom’s Friends Make Obscene Remarks About Bride’s Female Relatives; 10 Injured (Watch Video).

Kanwariyas Assault Tempo Driver in Haridwar

कांवड़ यात्रा – हरिद्वार के बहादराबाद में गंगाजल खंडित से नाराज कांवड़ियों ने टेम्पो चालक धर्मेंद्र को पीट–पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। घायल हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती है। ⚠️ Disturbing Video ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JksnoCjq5z — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 2, 2025

