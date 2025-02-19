A video going viral on social media shows a car being engulfed in flames in Haryana's Sonipat. According to news agency IANS, an accident occurred on National Highway 344B near Rohna village in Sonipat when a car caught fire. The viral clip shows the car turning into a ball of flames. Kaithal Road Accident: 8 Students Injured As School Bus Falls Into Canal in Haryana (Watch Video).

Car Catches Fire in Sonipat

Sonipat, Haryana: An accident occurred on National Highway 344B near Rohna village, Sonipat, when a car caught fire, turning into a ball of flames pic.twitter.com/HHfIoLvHPK — IANS (@ians_india) February 18, 2025

