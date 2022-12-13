In a shocking incident, a few enraged youths launched an attack on a shopkeeper's house after they were denied a bundle of 'beedi'. The attackers pelted stones and bricks on the house in front of the policemen after the shopkeeper did not give a bundle of 'beedi' in Fatehabad, Haryana. When the shopkeeper's family came to stop them, the attackers attacked them with sharp weapons. The shopkeeper's son, brother, and several others, including women were injured. The entire incident was recorded on camera. Robbery Caught on Camera: Gang of Armed Robbers Steal Money From Four Petrol Pumps in Singe Night in Haryana’s Rewari (Watch CCTV Video).

Youths Launch Attack on shopkeeper's House for Denying 'Beedi':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)