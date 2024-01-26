The Kerala High Court on Thursday, January 25, granted bail to a man for allegedly making abusive and casteist remarks against state minister K Radhakrishnan. K Radhakrishnan is the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes and Devaswom in Kerala. The man had made abusive and casteist remarks against K Radhakrishnan on Facebook in connection with his visit to Sabarimala Ayyapa Temple. "I have gone through the case diary. The investigation is almost in the final stage. On a perusal of the materials placed before the court, I am of the view that further detention of the appellant is not required." Justice K Babu said while granting bail. HC on Passport: Kerala High Court Says Passport Cannot Be Seized or Retained by Investigating Agency Unless It Was Used To Commit Crime.

HC on Casteist Remarks

