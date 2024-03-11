The Delhi High Court has ruled that a confession made by an accused person in a statement made in accordance with Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is only admissible as corroborated evidence and cannot be used against another accused person. According to Justice Vikas Mahajan, the Court cannot determine guilt based only on the co-accused's confession. It is only after evaluating all available evidence and concluding that the accused is guilty that the Court may evaluate the co-accused's statement and be assured of the accused's guilt, the single judge said. Delhi Riots: Confessional Statements of Accused Not in Public Domain Cannot Be Published: HC.

HC on Confession

