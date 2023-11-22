The Telangana High Court recently said restaurants can run hookah centres only after obtaining a municipality licence and police permit. The court also mentioned that a licence granted to run a hotel or restaurant does not confer any right on them to establish a place for smoking or run hookah centres. The high court bench of Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy also noted that the Hookah Centres under the law are prohibited from serving any tobacco to minors. Besides, the Telangana High Court also said that pictorial health warning labels must be displayed at the entrance. "The Police would be at liberty to supervise and inspect the Hookah Centres for any violation of rules and regulations," the court added. Telangana: 20 Arrested for Running Hookah Centre Late Night in Rangareddy.

HC on Hookah Centres

