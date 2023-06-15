The Calcutta High Court observed that purchasing property in a wife's name by a husband, even if he provides the funds, does not necessarily constitute a benami transaction. The court, consisting of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarthi Chatterjee, emphasised that in Indian society if a husband provides the funds for acquiring property in his wife's name, it does not automatically imply a benami transaction. HC on Sex Offence Case: High Court Should Avoid Interfering in Matters of Sexual Offence Against Women and Children, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Benami Property Transaction

