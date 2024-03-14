The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused to set aside the summoning order against Max Super Specialist Hospital and its cardiologist who were booked for allegedly implanting a cheap pacemaker to make a profit which resulted in a patient's death. The high court bench of Justice Deepak Gupta said, "Apart from the case of gross medical negligence, it is more a case of cheating having been committed under a conspiracy by the petitioners (Max hospital and doctor)". The high court also noted that Dr Sudheer Saxena, the hospital's cardiologist, had planned to install a biventricular triple chamber pacemaker costing roughly Rs 4.5 lakh but instead installed a cheap double chamber pacemaker which cost only Rs 45,000. HC on Death Penalty: Punjab and Haryana High Court Confirms Death Sentence of Man Who Murdered His Wife, Children and Sister-in-Law in Phagwara in 2013.

HC on Medical Negligence

