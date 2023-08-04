The Bombay High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a married lawyer who was accused of rape by his client. The court while granting the anticipatory bail observed that the relationship prima facie was consensual. The lawyer, who is said to be married was accused of allegedly raping his own client. The court observed that the relationship between the two appeared consensual despite the accused being a married man, reports Live Law. The victim told the court that she had no idea that the lawyer she was consulting and was in love with was married. To this, the court noted that the victim was in contact with the man despite having knowledge of his marriage. HC on Forced Sex: 'If Victim Having Experience of Sexual Intercourse Fails to Offer Sufficient Resistance, Then Act Was Not Against Her Will', Says Orissa High Court While Acquitting Rape Accused.

