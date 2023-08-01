The Orissa High Court recently acquitted a man accused of raping his sister-in-law saying that the woman who has experience of sex failed to offer resistance to the forced act. "If the victim, who is a grown-up lady and having experience of sex, fails to offer sufficient resistance to the accused who was attempting to have sex with her single-handedly, the Court may find that there was no force or the said act was not against her will," the court observed, reports Live Law. The court acquitted the man who was reportedly accused of raping his sister-in-law. The court said that the woman, who is a grown-up lady and has experience of sexual intercourse, failed to offer any resistance to the alleged forceful act by her brother-in-law. HC on First Wife's Maintenance: Husband Entitled for Second Marriage Under Personal Law Is Duty-Bound to Maintain His First Wife, Says Calcutta High Court.

Court Acquits Man Accused of Raping Sister-In-Law

