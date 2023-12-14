The Calcutta High Court recently said that just because a woman dies by suicide within seven years of her marriage does not always attract a presumption of suicide abetment under Section 113A of the Indian Evidence. The court also noted that the presumption under Section 113A of the Indian Evidence Act cannot be automatically attracted to convict a woman's husband or her in-laws. It must be noted that as per Section 113A, the husband and in-laws of a married woman can be presumed to have abetted her suicide if the woman dies within seven years of the marriage and if she was subjected to cruelty during that time. Sexual Harassment Complaints of Same Gender to be Maintainable Under POSH Act 2013, Says Calcutta High Court.

HC on Wife's Death

