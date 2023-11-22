The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, November 21, said that a spouse who can earn but chooses to remain unemployed should not burden their partner with maintenance. The division bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta observed while reducing the maintenance granted by a family court to a wife during the pendency of divorce proceedings filed by her husband. "The spouse having a reasonable capacity of earning but who chooses to remain unemployed and idle without any sufficient explanation or indicating sincere efforts to gain employment should not be permitted to saddle the other party with one sided responsibility of meeting out the expenses," the bench stated. HC on Pension: Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Central Government for Making 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Wait for Over 40 Years to Get His Pension.

HC on Maintenance

