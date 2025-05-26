The woman seen in a viral CCTV video with BJP Gonda District President Amar Kishore Kashyap has come forward to clarify the incident, calling the footage part of a political conspiracy. She said that she was unwell after returning from Lucknow and was taken to the BJP office to rest, where she felt dizzy while climbing stairs due to heeled sandals. “He saved me from falling. He is like a father to me,” she said. The video, which shows Kashyap holding the woman’s hand and accompanying her to the third floor of the BJP office, went viral on Sunday. In response, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued a notice to Kashyap, seeking a response within seven days. Meanwhile, the woman has lodged a complaint at Chhapia police station against an unknown person for circulating the video, alleging defamation and damage to her social image. Kashyap reiterated that he merely helped the woman as she was unwell and dismissed the viral clip as a malicious attempt to tarnish his reputation. Amar Kishore Kashyap Aka Bam Bam Viral Video: Gonda BJP Leader Caught Engaging in ‘Inappropriate’ Behaviour With Woman in Party Office, Receives Show-Cause Notice.

‘He Is Like a Father to Me’

गोंडा के BJP जिलाध्यक्ष संग दिखी महिला सामने आई - 'मैं लखनऊ से लौटी थी। मेरी तबियत खराब थी। जिलाध्यक्ष जी ने आराम करने के लिए मुझे BJP ऑफिस पर छोड़ दिया। मैंने हील सैंडल पहने हुए थे। सीढ़ियां चढ़ते वक्त मुझे चक्कर आ गए। उन्होंने मुझे गिरने से बचाया। वो पिता तुल्य हैं' https://t.co/WwoA85RzEA pic.twitter.com/rvFPO7Xbjj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 26, 2025

