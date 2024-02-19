Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, on Monday, February 19, said that Amethi is the home of Rahul Gandhi. "He has been a member of parliament from here. He is the son of Amethi," Imran Pratapgarhi said. He also said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to have a huge impact on Uttar Pradesh and the country. Kamal Nath Spoke to Rahul Gandhi Over Phone Amid BJP Switch Buzz, Says Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma.

Amethi Is the Home of Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Pratapgarh, UP: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi says, "Amethi is the home of Rahul Gandhi. He has been a member of parliament from here. He is the son of Amethi. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to have a huge impact on Uttar Pradesh and the country..." pic.twitter.com/p4xKR6Y4l1 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

