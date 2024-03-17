Two brothers from Khajuri Bazaar, under Bhiti police station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, turned a Maruti Wagon R into a helicopter. A video of their unique creation has surfaced on social media. However, the duo faced the consequences of their creative endeavour. The modified vehicle, en route to Akbarpur for a fresh coat of paint, caught the attention of the traffic police during a routine check in the Akbarpur Kotwali area. The authorities promptly seized the ‘helicar’ from the Akbarpur bus stand. UP Hit and Run Video: Car Coming From Wrong Side Mows Down Traffic Cop in Lucknow, Arrested.

Helicopter Car in UP

यूपी के अंबेडकर नगर में दो भाईयों ने जुगाड़ से कार को हेलीकॉप्टर बना दिया. डेंट- पेंट कराने जा रहे थे तभी पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया. और गाड़ी(हेलीकॉप्टर) सीज कर दी. pic.twitter.com/wK9QLaFZ1k — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)