A major tragedy was narrowly avoided in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district on Friday when a private bus driver suffered a fatal heart attack while driving. The bus, carrying 35 passengers, continued to move uncontrollably until the conductor, acting swiftly, took control. Visuals show the driver collapsing suddenly. Spotting the emergency, the conductor rushed forward, removed his bag, and bent down to manually apply the brakes with his hands. The bus screeched to a stop, throwing a woman from her seat. Some passengers panicked while others rushed to help. After bringing the vehicle to a halt, the conductor switched off the engine and assisted in straightening the driver’s body. Officials confirmed all passengers were safe, hailing the conductor’s quick thinking as life-saving. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Indore: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Front of Doctor During Visit to Private Hospital; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Quick-Thinking Conductor Stops Bus After Driver Collapses

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)