In a shocking incident, four masked miscreants allegedly set a liquor shop on fire after being denied alcohol in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The incident, captured on CCTV video, shows two of the accused pouring inflammable liquid and igniting the shop, while another trips while fleeing the scene. The fourth miscreant is seen instructing the group. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police identified and arrested all four suspects. While no injuries have been reported, the extent of property damage remains unclear. A detailed probe has been launched. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 65-Year-Old Grandmother in Rohru.

Miscreants Set Liquor Shop Ablaze in Mandi

