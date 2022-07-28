As heavy rains continue to lash Shimla, an 'orange alert' has been issued for heavy rains till tomorrow in the city. Here are visuals from the city as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Thursday morning.

Check tweet:

Himachal Pradesh | Heavy rainfall in Shimla, 'orange alert' issued for heavy rains till tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6G0uZ3gaBn — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

