The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently directed the Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur and the Station House Officer concerned to consider the protection request of a 20-year-old petitioner and his 17-year-old wife and take appropriate action after they got married without their family's permission. The division bench of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma relied on the Supreme Court case of Lata Singh vs. State of U.P., 2006, which protects the right of consenting individuals to marry and live together without unlawful interference. According to a report in Live Law, the petitioners belonged to the Muslim community. They got married on July 30, 2025, in a village in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, according to Islamic rites, out of their own free will. As per the Aadhaar cards they produced, the boy was 20 years old and the girl was 17 years old. The couple claimed they were facing harassment from private individuals and submitted a representation dated August 5 to the authorities outlining their security concerns. 'Maybe in Bad Taste, but Do Not Incite Violence': Himachal Pradesh High Court Grants Bail to Farooq Ahmad Arrested for Sharing Videos Allegedly Insulting Prime Minister and Indian Army.

Couple Claims Facing Harassment from Private Individuals

HP High Court Directs Police To Consider Protection Plea By Young Muslim Couple, Including Minor Girl, Over Threats Faced Due To Marriage#HimachalPradesh https://t.co/bCrMdTksTD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 9, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)