Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today, April 12, slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akhilesh Yadav said that the murderous knife attack on Harish Mishra, a fierce and aggressive speaker of the Samajwadi Party, popularly known as "Banaras wale Mishra ji", is highly condemnable. Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Yadav said that Mishra's blood-stained clothes are a symbol of the collapse of law and order in the state. "Every SP worker has the strength to withstand such attacks," his post read. He further said it is to be seen if there is any movement in the inactive body of the so-called government of Uttar Pradesh after this incident. It must be noted that earlier in the day, SP leader Harish Mishra was allegedly attacked with a knife in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by individuals linked to Karni Sena. Samajwadi Party Leader Harish Mishra Attacked in Varanasi by Karni Sena Supporters, Accused Brutally Thrashed by Mob (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Uttar Pradesh Government

समाजवादी पार्टी के जुझारू और प्रखर वक्ता व ‘बनारस वाले मिश्रा जी’ के नाम से लोकप्रिय हरीश मिश्रा पर चाकू से किया गया क़ातिलाना हमला बेहद निंदनीय है। उनके रक्तरंजित वस्त्र उप्र में ध्वस्त हो चुकी क़ानून-व्यवस्था की निशानी है। सपा का हर कार्यकर्ता ऐसे हमलों को झेलने की शक्ति रखता… pic.twitter.com/E8XCX7BtQg — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 12, 2025

Samajwadi Party Leader Harish Mishra Attacked in Varanasi (Trigger Warning)

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Varanasi, Samajwadi Party leader Harish Mishra attacked by miscreants reportedly associated with Karni Sena. Both attackers were roughed up and handed over to police. pic.twitter.com/5wVwyPlbGr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 12, 2025

