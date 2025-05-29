A hit-and-run incident in Hudco N-13, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, left a motorcyclist injured and three girls narrowly escaping harm. CCTV footage shows a speeding light blue Hyundai first hitting a barrier, then violently crashing into a motorcycle. The rider was flung into the air, and the impact sent his bike towards the girls, who barely dodged it. The car then struck an electric pole, triggering sparks and a two-hour power outage. Locals rushed to help the victim, who was seen crying. The driver briefly stopped but fled after nearly hitting a bystander. The car’s front was wrecked. Police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the driver and vehicle owner involved in the reckless hit-and-run. Jharkhand Accidents: 6 Dead, Several Injured in 2 Separate Road Mishaps in Palamu and Latehar.

Accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 'hit and run' case has taken place in #ChhatrapatiSambhajinagar where a car can be seen hitting a biker and fleeing the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.#CrimeNews #Maharashtra #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/jDcOHyynsi — Manasi (@Manasisplaining) May 29, 2025

