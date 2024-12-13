Noida, December 13: Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake call centre in Sector 63 of Noida and arrested 76 people involved in the fraud. According to officials, the police recovered 70 laptops, phones, routers, and specialised software used in the scam. Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that of the 76 arrested, four were directors and 72 were employees working at the fake call centre. The group was involved in email blasting to defraud US citizens. Fake Call Centre Busted: Police Arrest 3 for Running Illegal Call Centre in Gurugram, Duping US Nationals on Pretext of Providing Technical Support.

"Noida Sector 63 Police and the CRT team busted a fake call centre defrauding US citizens through email blasting. 76 people, including four directors and 72 employees, were arrested. They contacted Hawala agents to convert the money into cash, and we have identified 10-12 such agents," Awasthi said. 'Special 26'-Like Fake Raid in Gujarat: Gang Poses as ED Officials, Dupes Jeweller of INR 25 Lakh (Watch Video).

"We have also recovered 70 laptops, phones, routers, and specialised software used in the fraud. We are coordinating with the US Embassy and relevant authorities for further investigation," he added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)