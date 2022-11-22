In yet another road mishap, a bike rider died after getting hit by a truck near Belagali cross in Kundagola taluk of Karnataka's Dharwad. According to the reports, the biker was identified as Muhammad Nawaz (29). However, the truck driver fled the scene after hitting the bike. The entire footage of the road accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Navale Bridge Accident: 48 Vehicles Damaged in Major Mishap on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Rescue Team on Spot (See Pics and Video).

Karnataka Road Accident:

