BMC Issues New Guidelines for Mumbai Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

New COVID Guidelines: Cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels to operate at 50% capacity No social/political/religious gatherings allowed 50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals All offices, except health & essential, to operate at 50% - work from home advised — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)