Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said that a housewife's value of service while calculating the compensation for a Motor Vehicle Accident claim cannot be taken as a minimum tier of earnings as that of an unskilled worker. The high court further highlighted that a housewife performs "numerous duties" while nurturing her home and taking care of her husband and children. "The value of her services, in any case, cannot be taken at the minimum tier of earnings as that of unskilled worker," the court added. The Punjab and Haryana High Court further said that a pecuniary estimate has to be made with regard to the services of the housewife or mother. The high court observed while hearing batch of pleas for enhancement of compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, on account of death of a family including a house-wife. Forcing Couple To Live Together After Being Separated for 17 Years Is ‘Fiction Supported by Legal Tie’, Amounts to Cruelty, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Dissolves Their Marriage.

Pecuniary Estimate Has To Be Made With Regard to the Services of the Housewife, Says High Court

