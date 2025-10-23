An FIR was registered against four people who performed stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Mumbai (Photo Credits: X/@MumbaiPolice)

Today, October 23, the Mumbai Police said that the MIDC Police Station in Andheri registered an FIR under BNS Sections 281, 125, 3(5), and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act against four people who performed stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving car in the city. Sharing a video of the accused and a photo of their arrest, Mumbai Police said, "Travelling on the roof won't shelter you from an arrest". The viral clip shows four people performing stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving car in the city. They were booked after a video of the incident surfaced online. In a picture shared by the Mumbai Police, the officials are seen posing with three of the four accused who were arrested. Mumbai Police Rescue Newborn Baby Abandoned by Unidentified Couple Between 2 Vans in Goregaon, Heartwarming Video Surfaces.

Four Booked for Performing Stunts While Sitting on the Roof of a Moving Car, Says Mumbai Police

.@MIDCPS_Mumbai has registered an FIR under BNS Sections 281, 125, 3(5), and 184 of the MV Act against four individuals who performed stunts while sitting on the roof of a moving car.#MumbaiCaseFiles pic.twitter.com/INTqpX4hbI — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 23, 2025

