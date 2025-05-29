In a deeply troubling incident, a 25-year-old man named Gurudev from Sirauli in Bareilly climbed onto the roof of a two-storey house on Wednesday, threatening to end his life after facing relentless mockery over his recent marriage. According to SSP Anurag Arya, Gurudev was being taunted by villagers and even his own relatives ever since he married a woman described as having “a model-like figure” and a “Miss Universe-like attitude” or asked him "How Did You Find Model-Like Bride?" The couple had been married for just 40 days. Neighbours and family members reportedly made cruel remarks, questioning how someone like Gurudev could have married such an attractive woman. The constant teasing pushed him to the brink, forcing him to take the extreme step. Police from Sirauli station arrived promptly and engaged in a three-hour rescue operation to calm Gurudev down and bring him to safety. Officials said that after sustained efforts, he was successfully rescued without harm. Bareilly Horror: Man Hangs Wife Upside Down and Brutally Assaults Her, UP Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Taunted Over Wife’s Beauty, Bareilly Man Threatens Suicide by Jumping From Terrace

In UP's Bareilly, a man being teased "over his beautiful wife" got on to the terrace of the house threatening to kill himself. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said the man got married 40 days ago and was being constantly teased by the family and neighbours. He was later rescued with the… pic.twitter.com/T4KrVwY1uV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 29, 2025

