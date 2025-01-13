Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 will see ninth-placed Kerala Blasters FC take on seventh-ranked Odisha FC on January 13. The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 are the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season, will provide live telecast viewing options of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. The Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. ISL 2024–25: Petr Kratky Disappointed With Mumbai City FC’s 0–3 Defeat to Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live

