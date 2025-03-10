India's thrilling victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday night sparked celebrations across the country. In Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area, cricket fans took to the streets, dancing and cheering in pure excitement. However, the massive crowd soon became unruly, prompting the police to intervene with a lathi charge to disperse the revelers. As news of India's win spread, hundreds of fans gathered in Dilsukhnagar, waving flags, bursting firecrackers, and chanting slogans in support of Team India. While the celebrations were full of energy, they quickly led to traffic jams and public inconvenience. In an effort to restore order, local police had to use a lathi charge to break up the crowd. Indore: Stone Pelting in Mhow During Team India’s ICC Champions 2025 Trophy Victory Celebration, Vehicles Torched and Vandalised (Watch Video).

Police Carry Out Lathi-Charge After Fans Get Uncontrollable During Celebrations

Fans took to the streets in #Hyderabad to celebrate after the Indian team won the Champions Trophy. Crowds thronged the streets in #Dilsukhnagar, cheering and shouting. Police lathi-charged several people as traffic was disrupted. #ChampionsTrophy2025 #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/VACfu44gg4 — Rajesh Kumar Reddy E V (@rajeshreddyega) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)