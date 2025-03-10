A victory celebration for Team India in Mhow took a violent turn as a stone pelting incident led to widespread chaos, with several vehicles torched and vandalised. Following the unrest, security has been heightened in the area to prevent further escalation. According to sources, the violence erupted as cricket fans gathered to celebrate India’s triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. What began as a joyous occasion soon spiraled into disorder when unidentified individuals started hurling stones, triggering a clash that resulted in significant damage to public and private property. Indore Shocker: BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of College in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

Stone Pelting in Mhow During Team India Victory Celebration

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | Stone pelting incident took place in Mhow; adequate security heightened in the area after several vehicles were torched and vandalised. The incident took place during the victory celebration of team India in #iccchampionstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/497n4Vw8ez — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2025

