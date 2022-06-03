In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by five minor boys at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. According to sources, the accused belong to politically influential families.

Check tweet:

🔴 #BREAKING | 17-year-old girl gang-raped by five minor boys at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad; accused from politically influential families — NDTV (@ndtv) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)