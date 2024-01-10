A famous restaurant in Hyderabad faced a hygiene scandal when a customer discovered a cockroach in his biryani. The customer recorded a video of the insect in his food, which he had ordered from the restaurant in Jubilee Hills. This is not the first case of unhygienic food in the city, as several other customers have reported finding lizards and other contaminants in their biryani from different restaurants. Social media has been flooded with complaints and outrage over the poor food quality. Bengaluru Woman Discovers Dead Cockroach in Chicken Fried Rice Ordered Via Food Delivery App Zomato, Company Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Customer Disgusted After Finding Cockroach in Biryani

