On Saturday, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers protested over comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Telangana's Hyderabad. The police have detained the protestors. Earlier in the day, police were seen deployed in strength ahead of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad. According to ANI, people who had brought tickets for the show were ushered into the venue at Shilpakala in Hitech City under the Madhapur police station limits. They were also told not to bring their phones and wallets inside the venue.

Check Tweet:

Hyderabad, Telangana | Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha workers protest over comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, police detains protestors pic.twitter.com/uDbfS9uapm — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

