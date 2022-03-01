Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the death of 'Naveen Shekharappa' Indian student in Ukraine, he said I know the deceased student's family and also he visited and met Naveen's family. PM Narendra Modi has talked to the family. We will try to recover the body and bring it back home. I have requested the PMO and MEA to assist us in recovering mortals, he added.

