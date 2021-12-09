Local people in Tamil Nadu showered flower petals on the ambulances which were carrying the mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the helicopter crash.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

