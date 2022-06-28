Section 144 has been imposed in across Rajasthan to bring the Law and order situation under control after the murder of a shopkeeper was reported in Udaipur. Notably, section 144 has been imposed and large gatherings have also been banned for one month. Internet has been suspended across the state for the next 24 hours. This comes after a tailor was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur, sparking tensions in the city. Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. The two accused have since been arrested.

Check Tweet:

In order to maintain law & order, Rajasthan Chief Secretary has announced the suspension of internet services for the next 24 hours across the state, and the imposition of section 144 in all the districts for the next one month. pic.twitter.com/dyb7Dh4qbS — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

